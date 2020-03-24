Earlier today, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed an Executive Order to limit the number of people gathering in public buildings and on streets and sidewalks. No more than 10 people can congregate in these places.
This Order took effect at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. It is part of the County's continuing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
These limits also apply to alleys and public ways.
These limits do not apply to:
- Federal, state or local government employees, or contractors acting on behalf of such entities, who are providing services in any public street, alley, sidewalk or public way
- Any roadways interior to PortMiami or any airport
- Individuals traveling by car, bus, truck, train, automated people mover, mass transit, or other powered vehicle, or waiting at a bus stop, Metromover or Metrorail station
Essential commercial and retail establishments should continue to observe social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet between individuals, as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All commercial and retail establishments that are unable to consistently comply with these CDC guidelines are subject to closure in subsequent orders.
This Order sets the minimum standards for the County. Municipalities may impose more stringent standards.
For updates on COVID-19, please see: miamidade.gov/coronavirus.
