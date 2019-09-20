Additional Human Case of Dengue Infection Confirmed
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County (DOH-Miami-Dade) is under a mosquito-borne illness alert.
A case of dengue fever of local transmission has been confirmed in a Miami-Dade resident, making this the fourth local case in 2019. These four local cases do not appear to be related.
Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites through the Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes which also spread chikungunya and Zika virus. Most people
infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms. Those that do develop symptoms recover after about one week.
The common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the
following symptoms: headache; eye pain (typically behind the eyes); muscle, joint, or bone pain; rash; nausea and vomiting; or unusual bleeding (nose or gum bleed, small red spots under the skin, or unusual bruising). Severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death. If you or a family member develop the mentioned symptoms, visit your health care provider or local clinic.
DOH-Miami-Dade continues to advise the public to remain diligent in their personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to “Drain and Cover.”
• Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.
• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.
• Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week
• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.
• Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.
COVER skin with clothing or repellent.
• Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.
• Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.
• Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective.
• Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.
