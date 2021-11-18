Miami-Dade County, in collaboration with NOMI Health, is offering vaccination for children between the ages of 5 to 12 years old at seven of the regular county-run vaccination sites.
In addition, the County and NOMI are working with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to bring weekly pop-ups to elementary schools across the
community to offer easy vaccination access for children and parents.
Parents with children between 5 and 12 years old can now take them to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine at the following local locations:
Aventura, Dolphin Mall, Harris Field, Tropical Park and Zoo Miami.
A full list of this week’s pop-up vaccination sites at elementary schools can be found at: https://www.miamidade.gov/information/library/covid-19-pediatric-
vaccine-campaign.pdf county-run vaccination
