To raise critical awareness and destigmatize conversations around mental health issues such as depression and suicide, Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava's office is partnering with the Dr. Brandt Foundation to shed light on these topics in support of September’s National Suicide Prevention Month.
Through a local awareness campaign, key messaging surrounding suicide prevention will be featured on notable digital screen locations including County Mass Transit, Airports, Miami Heat Media Mesh Screen and Miami Marlins Loan Depot Park, as well as through social media content from partnering local talent and government communication.
“The Dr. Brandt Foundation is honored to partner with the Mayor’s office to amplify awareness surrounding this year’s National Suicide Prevention Month,” said Stephane Colleu, President & CEO, Dr. Brandt Skincare. “The current events that have transpired over the last two years have undoubtedly challenged the mental health of countless citizens of Miami-Dade County and those around the world. That is why, on both a local and national level, we feel our mission is more critical than ever, to let everyone know that, no matter what, help and support is available and readily accessible, added Colleu.
Key local talent partners include renowned Miami personalities such as singer/songwriter Lauren Jauregui, DJ IRiE, Merika and Nelida of Faces of Miami Beach PRIDE as well as the Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins, Miami Marlins Foundation and Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.
All of whom will be lending their names and voices to drive awareness for the campaign amongst their audiences.
“One of the many lessons we learned from this pandemic is that taking care of our emotional wellness is just as important as maintaining our physical health and is critical for our overall well-being,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “May this month remind those struggling with the long-lasting impacts of this crisis, that there is help available. However you choose to seek help, always remember that you are not alone, and you are loved and valued more than you may know.”
The campaign distribution is expected to reach over 15MM people locally, with messaging on the importance of Suicide Prevention and the call to action highlighting ‘if you or someone you know is in crisis what to do.’
The Dr. Brandt Foundation is dedicated to supporting the mental health and well-being of diverse and underserved communities and to bring awareness to mental health issues such as depression and suicide prevention.
The Foundation was established in 2015, in loving memory of the late Dr. Fredric Brandt, who took his own life following a severe, largely silent struggle with depression.
In his honor, the Foundation works to destigmatize conversations around mental health so that no one is afraid to seek help, while providing tangible, accessible mental health support to those in need, online and in real life.
