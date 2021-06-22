Mayor Daniella Levine Cava adopted two cats from Miami-Dade Animal Services in honor of the center’s fifth anniversary and of National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.
“Our family recently lost our beloved cat who was with us for many years, and I’m so happy to be able to bring home two new beautiful cats in need of a forever home – as we celebrate five years of the Pet Adoption and Protection Center and the dedication and care of our Animal Services Department,” said Mayor Levine Cava.
The shelter was a significant accomplishment for the county’s pet-loving community becoming the largest open-intake, No-Kill shelter in South Florida, and setting a new standard for animal rescue and care by focusing on providing a comfortable, relaxed environment for homeless pets and enhancing customer experience. The shelter receives and provides care and refuge for approximately 30,000 lost or abandoned dogs and cats, approximately 26,000 spay/neuter surgeries and facilitates more than 9,000 pet adoptions yearly.
