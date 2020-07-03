Only guests staying in rooms are allowed access, and occupancy limits must be strictly observed.
On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed Amendment 1 to Emergency Order 25-20 requiring hotels, motels and commercial lodging in Miami-Dade County to restrict pool access and alcohol sales. This order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 and extends through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.
All pools at hotels, motels and commercial lodging establishments must close from 8 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following morning. When pools are open, only guests staying in rooms at these establishments may use the pool, and overall capacity will be limited to 50 percent of the pool deck capacity. Alcohol will not be permitted for sale or consumption on pool decks prior to 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
Miami-Dade County will close the pool and pool deck at any commercial lodging establishments that violate these requirements for the Fourth of July weekend until July 7, 2020.
Only guests staying in rooms at hotels, motels and commercial lodging establishments shall be allowed access to rooms, and occupancy limits must be strictly observed.
Miami-Dade Police will be out in force this weekend, along with municipal police departments, to monitor commercial establishments’ adherence to the New Normal rules. Violators will face a second-degree criminal misdemeanor carrying up to a $500 fine and 180 days in jail.
This amendment sets minimum standards for Miami-Dade County.
Municipalities may impose more stringent standards for their jurisdictions.
“Recent spikes in COVID-19 cases throughout Miami-Dade County require that we take these measures to tamp the curve,” said Mayor Gimenez. “While we want everyone to enjoy the Fourth of July Weekend, we must safeguard our community’s public health. There is no more patriotic an act than protecting the lives of everyone in our County.”
Beaches will remain closed starting July 3 through July 6.
Parades are not allowed.
Fireworks shows are restricted to viewing from one’s home, car or outside, only if strict social distancing of at least six feet is adhered to or masks are worn. All parks will continue to be closed at 8 p.m. and will be closed to viewing fireworks, as detailed in Emergency Order 25-20.
Please note that some municipalities require the use of masks even when outdoors and socially distancing, so please review all city regulations of the areas in which you live or plan to visit.
For the most recent updates on the situation, go to miamidade.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.