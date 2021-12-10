The Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners approved Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s proposal to extend concessionaire agreements at Miami International Airport (MIA) that ensure all workers at MIA earn a “living wage.”
Employees of food and retail vendors at MIA will now earn $17.62 per hour, above Florida’s minimum wage of just $10 an hour.
“MIA is one of our most important economic engines and it's all thanks to the employees who make it run. It’s past time that we ensure the airport workforce earns a living wage that recognizes their work and allows them to cover their families' basic needs. I’m grateful to the Commission for supporting this proposal – an investment in our workforce is also an investment in our economic recovery.” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
“We are thrilled the Mayor and Commission were able to bring home the living wage for thousands of workers at MIA,” said Wendi Walsh, Secretary-Treasurer, UNITE HERE Local 355, one of the unions representing MIA workers. “As employers face challenging labor shortages, the living wage will lift current employees out of poverty and help with new recruitment as MIA continues to rebound and return to full operations.”
