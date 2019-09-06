Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners have announced that the County will be spearheading relief efforts for the residents of The Bahamas, where many islands have been hit hard by Hurricane Dorian’s devastating strength.
The following County government locations will be open beginning Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept donations:
- Miami-Dade County Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami.
- Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW First St., Miami.
- Joseph Caleb Center. 5400 NW 22 Ave., Miami.
- Office of Emergency Management Warehouse, 8008 NW 14 St., Doral.
Parking validation for those making donations at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Downtown Miami will be provided at the drop-off point on the first floor.
All other drop-off locations have free parking available.
Below is a list of needs provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.
Only items on this list can be accepted at our donation sites.
Tents
Cots - adult size
Hygiene kits (diapers, baby wipes, sanitary napkins, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, baby formula)
Potable/purified water
Non-perishable food items
Water bladders
Water containers
First aid items (sterile bandages/gauze [all sizes], tape)
Portable generators (15 kw to 25 kw)
Chainsaws
Plastic tarpaulin
Debris removal tools (shovels, rakes, axes, wheelbarrows)
Portable single and double burner stoves
Portable outdoor lamps/lights
Water purification kits
Flashlights
Blankets
Insect repellents
Portable radios
Batteries
Portable potty
Cleaning supplies/disinfectants (bleach, brooms, mops, household cleaning products, garbage bags)
