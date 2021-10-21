The Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department's (CAHSD) Violence Prevention and Intervention (VPI) Division has announced it's 8th Annual Faith-Based Organizations Domestic Violence Awareness seminar scheduled Friday, October 29, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This is a free virtual gathering to help raise awareness about domestic violence. This is in recognition of Domestic Violence Month.
"The domestic violence crisis has become a pandemic within a pandemic, as families cope with additional economic challenges and isolation made it even more challenging for victims to get the resources and support they need," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "During October, we work to bring awareness and to connect those experiencing domestic violence with vital resources," she added.
Attendees of the October 29th seminar will participate in dialogue between leaders of the faith-based community, followed by breakout sessions with domestic violence experts.
Specific focus will be on domestic violence injunctive relief, immigration, and traumas. The sessions will be conducted in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.
CAHSD's VPI Division offers an array of preventative and responsive services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents. "CAHSD is committed to collaborating with the faith-based communities and its leaders to facilitate the access of information and resources that are available to victims.
Domestic violence is a crime that violates human dignity," said Sonia J. Grice, CAHSD Director.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in 1987 to connect individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while increasing awareness. Over the past 30 years, progress
has been made to support victims and survivors. However, the numbers are unforgiving: in the United States, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of some form of physical violence in their lifetime. Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.
