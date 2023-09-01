Through this program, residents can safely dispose of household
products that can be potentially harmful for the environment if not disposed of properly.
Events are open to all Miami-Dade County residents. ID REQUIRED – Patrons must present a valid State of Florida driver’s license or identification card to verify residency in Miami-Dade County.
Pack all containers upright in a sturdy box and tighten the lids and caps. Place leaking containers inside a larger container, along with absorbent
material such as newspaper. Make sure to label all containers.
If the original label has fallen off, re-label it with the contents or any
information you have or label it “UNKNOWN CHEMICALS”.
Event Dates:
• Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Sunset Kendall Trash and Recycling Center, 8000 SW 107th Ave, Miami, FL 33173
• Saturday, September 30, 2023 - West Perrine Trash and Recycling Center, 16651 SW 107th Ave, Miami, FL 33157
• Saturday, October 7, 2023 - Golden Glades Trash and Recycling Center, 140 NW 160th Street, Miami, FL 33169
• Saturday, October 21, 2023 - Sunset Kendall Trash and Recycling Center, 8000 SW 107th Ave, Miami, FL 33173
• Saturday, December 2, 2023 - West Perrine Trash and Recycling Center, 16651 SW 107th Ave, Miami, FL 33157
• Saturday, January 13, 2024 - Golden Glades Trash and Recycling Center, 140 NW 160th Street, Miami, FL 33169
Drop-off hours at the mobile event sites are from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on the scheduled date.
Accepted Items:
Oil-based paints
Paint Remover
Pesticides
Pool chemicals
Electronic items include:
Computer monitors and televisions
Personal computers
Keyboards
Hard drives and printers
VCRs, audio and video equipment
Cellular telephones and hand-held radios
Concrete cleaner
Degreaser
Furniture stripper
Roofing Tar
Gasoline
Used Motor Oil
Weed killers
Batteries
Polish and Solvents
Unbroken fluorescent light bulbs, including the older, long-tube fluorescents, modern compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs), and other
fluorescent types
Latex paints that are still in liquid form
Propane tanks (larger tanks such as those used for RV’s, forklifts, or fixed kitchen gas supply are not accepted)
Empty oxygen tanks
Driveway sealer
Items not accepted in this program:
Business-and government-generated waste, explosives, biohazardous waste, appliances, microwave ovens.
