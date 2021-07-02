Eligible County residents that are behind on their rent due to COVID-19 can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP 2.3) to help pay rent and other housing costs
Miami-Dade County has extended the time to apply for its rent relief program until Friday, July 9.
Eligible Miami-Dade County residents that have fallen behind on rent due to COVID-19 can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP 2.3) to help pay back rent and other housing costs.
All applications submitted during the open period will be placed into a pool that will be sorted by a computerized random selection process to determine order of review.
Launched by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and approved by the Board of County Commissioners, the ERAP 2.3 program continues to help families in Miami-Dade with an average $7,500 award toward rent payments.
A single person household earning less than $50,650 may qualify for ERAP 2.3 benefits.
Two person households earning less than $57,850, three person households earning less than $65,100, and four person households earning less than $72,300 may also qualify.
Eligible households can receive up to 12 months of assistance to help pay back rent and an additional 3 months of future rent if needed.
Applications are available at: https://www.miamidade.
gov/global/housing/home.page until July 9 at 5 p.m.
Paper applications are available on weekdays at two locations:
(1) North Miami-Dade County: Victory Homes 520 N.W. 75th Street Miami, Florida.
(2) South Miami-Dade County: Homestead Gardens 1542 S.W. 4th Street Homestead, Florida.
Please note that paper applications won't be available on weekends or holidays.
Residents can call 305-723-1815 with questions on the ERAP 2.3 program.
