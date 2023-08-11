The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warnings for Miami-Dade County throughout the week. A Heat Warning is published when a heat index of 110° F or higher is expected for at least two hours.
Under this warning, Miami-Dade County urges residents to take extra precautions, especially those who are at most risk such as children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and pregnant women.
“We want our residents and visitors to be aware of the potential risks of extreme heat, so that we can all take the proper precautions to stay safe and healthy here in Miami-Dade County,” said County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
“I encourage all residents to do a Heat Check: drink water, rest, and find shade if you are working or playing outdoors this week.”
In May, as part of the beginning of the second Heat Season, Miami-Dade County and the National Weather Service Miami, its South Florida Weather Forecast Office, announced a pilot project to lower the thresholds to issue heat advisories from 108°F to 105°F, and lower the threshold to issue heat warnings from 113°F to 110°F.
The pilot project includes enhanced messaging and communication of daily heat hazards via social media, as well as specialized briefings to emergency managers when the heat index is forecast to reach orange levels on the
Hazardous Weather Outlook. An orange level on the Hazardous Weather Outlook is when heat indices are forecasted to be 103°F or higher. This project will be evaluated at the end of the Heat Season to determine the feasibility to continue in 2024 and beyond, and perhaps include all of South
Florida.
Individuals who do not have access to air conditioning are strongly encouraged to seek relief with a friend or family member who has air
conditioning or in public air-conditioned facilities such as Miami-Dade County Public Libraries, malls, or community recreation centers.
Employers with workers exposed to heat are encouraged to provide shaded rest breaks with ample drinking water.
In addition to seeking a cool place to beat the heat, people working, walking, or recreating outside should remember that heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke can happen quickly.
The community is encouraged to take simple precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses including:
• If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical
attention immediately by calling 911.
• Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day especially those with electrolytes, avoiding those that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol.
• Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it
sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.
• Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.
• Avoid outdoor activities during the peak hours of the day. Limit outdoor activities to the early morning or evening hours.
• If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in shaded or cool areas, and drink cool fluids every hour.
• Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting. Protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays by wearing a hat and protect your skin by applying. sunscreen.
• Do not leave children or pets in cars.
• Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body's
ability to dissipate heat.
• If you have pets, bring them indoors. If they need to remain outdoors, make sure they have access to a cool, shaded area with plenty of water.
• Those particularly sensitive to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have preexisting diseases, take certain medications, live alone or with limited mobility), those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place.
• Use portable electric fans. Do not direct the flow of fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.
• Take a cool bath or shower and/or use a moist towel around your neck and head for cooling.
• Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat.
All Miami-Dade Library facilities and select Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces will serve as cooling sites.
