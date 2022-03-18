The Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade in partnership with the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department announce that The Batchelor Foundation recently awarded a $20,000 grant to the Miami-Dade County Sea Turtle Conservation Program.
The grant award will allow the program to purchase ten new sea turtle replica skulls, which will be used as visual aids for ongoing education, awareness, conservation, and stewardship programs for the preservation of sea turtles and hatchlings.
The funds will also cover the purchase of two new ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles), which will aid in conducting critical daily monitoring of sea turtle nests along approximately 19 miles of Miami-Dade beaches.
The Batchelor Foundation is aimed at providing philanthropic support to organizations focused on promoting the good health, education and well-being of children, animal welfare, and the preservation of the natural environment in the South Florida community.
Sea turtles are federally protected through the Endangered Species Act of 1973, making it illegal to purchase or own real sea turtle specimens. The sea turtle specimens in the Miami-Dade County's Sea Turtle Conservation Program specimen collection were donated by various organizations under a marine turtle permit. The existing sea turtle skull specimens are in a very delicate condition from wear and tear over the years. The 10 new turtle replica skulls are made to be durable and for close-up public viewing.
The Miami-Dade County Sea Turtle Conservation Program was established in 1980 as a crucial component of the Miami-Dade County Parks Department’s efforts to ensure sea turtle survival. Today, program staff survey beaches throughout the county for sea turtle activity, from Golden Beach at the northern county line, south to the Village of Key Biscayne. This stretch includes monitoring for seven oceanfront municipalities and two county beach parks (Crandon and Haulover Parks.)
During sea turtle nesting season, March 1-October 31, each nest is marked and monitored throughout its incubation period and data collected from the nest is then submitted to state and federal agencies to monitor management and recovery efforts. Due to the volume of nesting activity and length of nesting habitat (19 miles) within Miami-Dade County, ATVs are used to traverse the beaches daily to monitor all sea turtle activity.
Note: If you find a dead, sick, or injured sea turtle,call FWC's 24-hour Wildlife Alert at 1-888-404-FWCC .
