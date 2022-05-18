Miami-Dade County is recognizing May 9 – 14 as Fertilizer Awareness Week so that residents and businesses have an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming ban on the use of fertilizer during the rainy season, which starts May 15.
During this season, residents, landscape companies, condominium associations, among others, are prohibited from using fertilizer.
Fertilizer runoff is known to be a top contributor to pollution in Biscayne Bay. The rainy season ban is in effect through October 31.
“Biscayne Bay is the blue heart of our county, and something as simple as not using fertilizer is critical to preventing pollution and improving the quality of our water,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am committed to taking all the necessary steps to save our beautiful Bay and I invite all our residents to do their part to protect it.”
“Passing the Fertilizer Ordinance last year was a monumental step toward reducing nutrient pollution, improving the health of marine life, and
building a more resilient community for all,” said Commissioner Eileen Higgins. “So as rainy season once again quickly approaches, it’s important to remind our residents and businesses during Fertilizer Awareness Week to do their part to save the Bay by not using fertilizer.”
During the rainy season, nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen are more likely to be washed into the stormwater system, canals and groundwater, which are all connected to the waterways that lead into Biscayne Bay. These
excess nutrients entering the bay contributed to the fish kills in 2020 and 2021.
County staff is working with local retailers to provide proper signage at their
locations informing customers of the restriction period.
