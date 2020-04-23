Partnering with two leading hunger relief organizations, Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department announced new dates and sites for food distribution to help feed the community’s families during the coronavirus pandemic.
In partnership with Farm Share, Inc., a food distribution event will take place on Friday, April 24, beginning at 9 a.m. at Greynolds Park, 18501 NE 22nd Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL. Vehicles should enter through the park entrance on 22nd Avenue.
Miami-Dade Parks continues its partnership with Feeding South Florida to host weekly food distribution events as follows. All events begin at 9 a.m.
- Every Tuesday at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami. Next event is on Tuesday, April 28.
- Every Wednesday at Homestead Air Reserve Park, 27401 SW 127th Avenue, Homestead. Next event is on Wednesday, April 29.
- Every Thursday at Amelia Earhart Park, 401 East 65th St., Hialeah. Next event is on Thursday, April 30.
All events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but residents are encouraged to arrive early. All events are organized on a drive-through, first-come, first-served basis and residents are required to wear masks, stay in their vehicles and open their trunks when it’s their turn in line to receive the food.
“We are glad to be expanding our partnership with these great organizations in our mutual commitment to serve the residents of Miami-Dade County during this critical time,” said Miami-Dade Parks Director Maria I. Nardi.
For more information, call 786-300-9046.
