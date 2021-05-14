Individuals and families can submit their information for the popular Section 8 housing program from May 13 through May 27
The Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD) Department will accept information submission forms to participate in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program starting at Thursday, May 13, through Thursday, May 27, at 11:59 p.m.
“This is a major milestone for our community, and I’m so proud that this important program is opening again to help more Miami-Dade County residents’ access safe, decent housing they can afford,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Please help us get the word out across the County – applications are being accepted now through Thursday, May 27 at 11:59 pm.”
Individuals and families can access and submit the information submission forms online at miamidadevoucher.myhousing.com.
Printed submission forms will be available at all four Miami-Dade County Regional Libraries, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30p.m., and on
Saturdays 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
SOUTH DADE REGIONAL
107 SW 211 Street
Cutler Bay, FL 33189
MAIN LIBRARY Downtown Area
101 West Flagler Street
Miami, FL 33130
NORTH DADE REGIONAL
2455 NW 183 Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
WESTCHESTER REGIONAL
9445 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33165
Printed forms can be dropped off during operating hours at any of the regional libraries listed above.
All completed Forms will be automatically entered into a computer-generated random selection pool. Every submission has an equal chance of being selected for the pool. Once selected, only 3,000 submissions will be selected for the HCV (Section 8) waiting list.
Miami-Dade County under the leadership of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is committed to a "No Wrong Door" approach to County services – no matter what point you enter County services or programs, you should be able to receive the support and resources that you need. Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD) and Miami-Dade Public Libraries are proud to partner to make HCV forms available through the library system.
For information or assistance completing the application, contact (786) 654-8440.
