To ensure public health, New Normal Guidelines will be strictly enforced, including mask use and social distancing
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed Amendment 1 to Executive Order 23-20 on Wednesday May 27, 2020 establishing guidelines for re-opening beaches, hotels and pools throughout the County. This order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.
All regulations in this order were developed in consultation with health experts at the Florida Department of Health, Jackson Health System, U-Health and the medical schools at Florida International University and the University of Miami along with local coastal communities.
There will be strict enforcement of all new rules, so before going to beaches, hotels or pools, read the details of Amendment 1 to Executive Order 23-20 here.
Pools will open at hotels, condos, apartment buildings and homeowner associations, with strict enforcement of social distancing guidelines and capacity limits.
The new rules at hotels include mandatory:
- Use of facial coverings. Guests must use facial coverings in all common interior areas. Staff must use masks at all times, both indoors and out.
- Social distancing, with added precautions during check-in
- Elevator use limited to 50 percent capacity with no more than four occupants, unless they are from the same family.
- Signage to remind everyone of the New Normal Guidelines.
- Sanitizer or soap and water readily available at key entrances and public areas
Prohibited hotel activities are as follows:
- No valet parking where onsite parking is available. When parking is unavailable, valets must maintain distance, wear masks, change/sanitize gloves between each vehicle, not touch guest luggage (unless guests are physically unable to lift the luggage)
- No more than 50 percent capacity in restaurants, meeting areas and banquet spaces
- No self-service food operations
Hotel owners and staff must follow additional stringent rules. To read the “New Normal” guidelines for specific businesses, including hotels and restaurants, click here.
The new beach rules include mandatory:
- Use of facial coverings, especially in restrooms and at concessions. Everyone must have a mask on hand, but they may be removed for swimming and strenuous exercise when social distancing of six feet is maintained. Masks are not mandatory for children 2 years and younger or people with chronic pre-existing conditions.
- Social distancing of six feet, except for family members who reside together.
- Limiting group size to 10 or fewer people.
A brief list of prohibited beach activities is as follows:
- No groups of more than 10 people
- No shared equipment
- No canopies or tents
- No organized group activities or athletics of two or more people (for example, no volleyball, soccer, frisbee or paddle ball)
- No use of group facilities in beach parks (for example, no access to changing rooms, picnic pavilions or playgrounds)
- No special events (group picnics are also prohibited)
- No use of exercise equipment or playgrounds
- No dogs or pets on the beach
- No fishing, except at specifically designated areas where social distancing is maintained
Beach activities that are permitted, with facial covering or six feet of distance between people of different households include: walking, swimming, sunbathing, paddle boarding, kayaking, sunbathing, sitting, and eating among families of the same household
Beach concession operators must follow additional rules. To read the “New Normal” guidelines for specific businesses, click here.
