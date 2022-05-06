The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approved an ordinance creating Miami-Dade's first Tenant's Bill of Rights. The Bill of Rights will create new protections for residents across the County. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released the following statement:
"As home prices and rents continue to rise, our families face an urgent threat to their quality of life. As a long-time community advocate, I am committed to meeting the housing needs of all our residents – that's why my administration has stepped up to do everything possible to tackle the affordability crisis. On April 8, 2022, members of the Board of County Commissioners joined me in declaring an affordability state of emergency across Miami-Dade County. We launched the Building Blocks program which invests in two simultaneous tracks: increasing the supply of housing units and creating a comprehensive suite of housing stability efforts.
I issued an executive directive to my staff to take aggressive steps to cut red tape in permitting new housing units, to identify new private sector funding for housing development, and to accelerate the development of affordable and workforce housing. In the coming weeks, I will convene the municipal mayors of Miami-Dade County to develop intergovernmental solutions to the affordability crisis. Today's vote could not come at a more critical juncture and formalizes the creation of our Office of Housing Advocacy. This office will work to ensure that the Tenant's Bill of Rights is faithfully administered, and I look forward to continuing to work together with community stakeholders on this vital issue."
