The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management’s (DSWM) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) recently caught a home improvement contractor who allegedly dumped waste illegally in the vicinity of SW 268 Street and SW 109 Avenue, an area known for illegal dumping activity.
Officers with the DSWM SIU worked with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s (MDPD) Illegal Dumping Unit, who arrested the contractor.
Evidence at the illegal dumping site led to a homeowner in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner advised a SIU officer that he had hired a contractor to complete some remodeling work on his house. He presented an invoice from the contractor, a crucial piece of evidence in this case. The invoice listed the services provided, which included disposal of waste.
The SIU officer, along with a detective from the MDPD, visited the contractor and questioned him. The contractor told the officers that he did the work in question and that he was responsible for disposing of the ensuing debris. The contractor also told the investigating officers that the landfill was closed and that he allegedly dumped 228 cubic feet of construction debris at the previously listed location. He was placed under arrest for commercial illegal dumping by the MDPD detective.
“This case serves as a reminder to homeowners not to pay cash to contractors, and make sure you put everything in writing, including the final cost and the services provided,” said Mike Fernandez, DSWM Director.
Miami-Dade County, and anyone caught doing it is subject to a fine, vehicle seizure and even possible arrest and incarceration. The Board of County Commissioners last year significantly increased fine amounts, as part of a ramped-up enforcement strategy to deter illegal dumping.
Miami-Dade residents who witness an illegal dumping incident in progress should call 911. Never confront someone who is dumping. Instead, try to get the vehicle license plate number or at least a description of the vehicle used to commit the crime.
If an instance of illegal dumping has already happened, call 311.
For more on illegal dumping, visit the DSWM website at miamidade.gov/illegaldumping.
