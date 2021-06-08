On Wednesday, June 2, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava celebrated the start of Pride Month and raised the LGBTQ Pride Flag over Stephen P. Clark Government Center for the first time.
Miami-Dade County will fly the Pride Flag for the first two weeks of Pride Month, and the Progress Flag for the second two weeks of the month, to honor the diversity within the LGBTQ community.
“Miami-Dade County’s greatest strength is our diversity,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We strive to make this community a more welcoming place for all people, no matter their sexual orientation, identity, or gender, and I’m proud to raise the Pride flag for the very first time at Government Center as a symbol of inclusion, tolerance, and shared pride in our LGBTQ community.”
