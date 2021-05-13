This week, Miami-Dade County and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are partnering to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at public schools throughout the county, to provide school employees, students, their families, and anyone in the community wishing to get vaccinated with access to more convenient locations.
Following Wednesday's CDC authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15 years old, adolescents 12 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine at M-DCPS vaccination locations.
"When we vaccinate teachers, school staff, families, and young people, our schools can get back to normal and we can all get back to doing the things we love, with the people we love," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "With today's CDC approval, we will also begin administering vaccines to adolescents 12-15 with parental consent and we're thrilled to partner with M-DCPS to get the vaccine directly to more families."
"The M-DCPS family extends far beyond our students and employees. Making the vaccine available at several of our schools, to all those who are eligible, has been a priority of this School Board that will help protect our entire community,” said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho. “We are proud to partner with Miami-Dade County and Mayor Levine Cava to bring vaccines closer to those who need them.”
Locations will provide the Pfizer vaccine to all adults and eligible young people as per current federal authorization guidelines, including adolescents age 12-15 per recent CDC approval. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine. You can download a COVID-19 screening and consent form by clicking here or visit www.floridahealthcovid19.gov.
Vaccines are available on Saturday 5/15 and Saturday 5/22 from 9 am - 5 pm for the general public.
Homestead Senior High School: 2351 SE 12th Ave, Homestead, FL 33035
Appointments are not required but you are encouraged to pre-register here to save time on-site.
