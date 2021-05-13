Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.