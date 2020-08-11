Miami-Dade County is partnering with United Way of Miami-Dade to continue providing hard-working individuals and families with emergency assistance and relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Developed by the County, The Miami-Dade Pandemic Assistance Program will address short-term economic hardship through financial assistance for basic living expenses such as food, utilities, childcare, medical expenses and rental assistance, among other needs. With 5 out of 10 households (54%) in Miami-Dade County living in, or one emergency away from, poverty, the pandemic has exacerbated an already difficult situation for ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) individuals and families.
"Our County's collaboration with United Way of Miami-Dade will ensure that residents receive the assistance they need to make it through this pandemic," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. "I thank our Board of County Commissioners for acting so quickly to help streamline this process."
The Miami-Dade Pandemic Assistance Program, funded by the federal CARES Act, aims to continue helping ALICE individuals and families impacted by the economic fallout of the pandemic crisis, including job hour reductions, furloughs and layoffs. Individuals and/or families who have experienced a significant loss of income, become unemployed, underemployed and/or experienced unexpected expenses as a result of COVID-19 and are residents of Miami-Dade County can apply for assistance beginning August 5. The application is available in English, Spanish and Creole by clicking here. For additional assistance, you can call 305-646-7068.
, allocating more than $3.6 million raised to individuals, families and small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The fund was launched with $500,000 in seed money.
Visit Miami-Dade County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center and or visit United Way of Miami-Dade COVID-19 Resource Center.
In addition to the fund, other COVID-19 United Way efforts include food distributions, virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities and digital letters to heroes.
“We have seen firsthand the hardships our ALICE population is facing through the emergency response efforts we began in March.” said Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO of United Way of Miami-Dade. “We are grateful for our County’s trust and are proud to partner in this critical effort to lift up our neighbors in this time of great need.”
