Miami-Dade College President to Step Down

Longtime Miami Dade College President Eduardo Padron announced Friday he will retire at the end of summer, saying it is “now time for new leadership that will continue our commitment to student access, success and innovation.”

Padron has served as the college’s president since 1995. In a “Dear Colleagues” message posted online, Padron did not give any specific

reasons for his decision. “This was not an easy decision, as my love and passion for this great institution are deeply rooted,” the message said. “Yet in my heart, I know it is time to close this chapter of my life. I may be retiring as president, but I will always be committed to assisting the college, an organization that changed my life and became a global model of academic excellence.

Next year, we will be celebrating the college’s 60th anniversary. I feel very strongly that by then, MDC should have a new leader in place who is fully committed to advance the college to new heights.”