For the third time, Miami Dade College (MDC) has been designated a Voter Friendly Campus, by NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education and the Fair Election Center’s Campus Vote Project, for promoting voter registration and voting on campus.
MDC’s Institute for Civic Engagement and Democracy (iCED) developed and implemented a comprehensive nonpartisan voter engagement effort across all eight campuses, which included:
• Creating a one-stop election-ready website (mdc.edu/vote) that garnered more than 27,000 views
• Implementing the Motivote civic tech platform that resulted in more than 750 students completing 5,000 voter engagement actions in preparation to cast an informed vote
• Recruiting an estimated 200 students to work as poll workers
• Hosting faculty professional development “Fostering Voter Engagement Across All Disciplines” workshops for more than 200 MDC faculty
• Hosting multiple events for National Voter Registration Day, National Voter Education Week, and National Vote Early Day
• Coordinating free Lyft rides for more than 300 MDC students and their friends to get to the polls
• Registering more than 6,000 MDC students to vote with the help of
Engage Miami
“This year brought incredible challenges to the many professionals on campuses who are dedicated to encouraging and increasing student civic engagement,” said NASPA President Kevin Kruger. “The completion of the Voter Friendly Campus designation process speaks to the unwavering commitment of campus administrators who ensure students are educated about, have access to, and ultimately are empowered to have their voices heard in the democratic process.”
The Voter Friendly Campus designation program works to bolster efforts that help students overcome barriers to participating in the political process and develop a culture of democratic engagement on campus. To learn more, visit www.voterfriendlycampus.org.
