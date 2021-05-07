May Day is celebrated in different ways around the globe and this year, May 1, 2021 coincided with graduation for 14,000 students from Miami-Dade College (MDC).
Although they weren’t exactly all gathered in person at Marlins Park, the long day into evening was divided into three ceremonies.
At 8:30 a.m., College Trustees, campus officials, and selected faculty, administrators, and students of the North, Medical, and West Campuses began the day. It was perhaps especially fitting for the speaker to be Dr. Noubar Afeyan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Flagship Pioneering and Co-Founder and Chairman, ModernaTX, Inc. The company’s approval in December 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their Moderna vaccine to be added in the fight against COVID-19 was no doubt inspirational to students who plan to pursue a career in the health field.
The next ceremony took place at 1:30 p.m., for Kendall, Homestead, and Padrón Campuses as Francis Suarez, Mayor, City of Miami praised and encouraged the graduates.
The evening ceremony began at 6:30 p.m., for Wolfson and Hialeah Campuses with Monica R. Richardson, Miami Herald Executive Editor, congratulating them for persevering in times of turmoil and urging them to hold to their dreams.
Thousands who could not attend in person due to social distancing precautions were able to watch through livestream feed.
In the mix of receiving two-and-four-years degrees, graduates represented 167 different countries; many as the first generation to be able to go to college.
Stories abound of individuals and their families who juggled work, financial and other obstacles, determined to achieve this step on the way to a new career.
Two Homestead graduates exemplified the spirit that brought them to their celebration.
The former South Dade High School student Brenda Itzep is noteworthy for academic success and meeting the highly challenging demands of MDC's Dual Enrollment Program all while working part time, participating in the Student Government Association, volunteering as a Sunday School teacher, and helping recent immigrants. Few knew, however, of the prolonged trauma she endured as a child and young teenager when she experienced the horror of sexual abuse at the hands of a trusted family member. As is sadly common, she lived in silent fear, blaming herself until in her words, “When I finally was in a position of recovering and understanding what I when through, I saw how damaged I had become due to that abuse. I was a child experiencing things that I had no understanding of. It was then when my desire to help children experiencing that same trauma, arose. Children should not be confined or feel forced to live with any form of abuse or neglect.”
Encouraged by her brother to apply for the Dual Enrollment Program and mentored by one of her professors, she focused on earning her Associate in Arts for social work and is transferring to Florida International University (FIU) for her Bachelor Degree. Her hope is to later work with Child Protective Services.
Her advice to others is, “Take advantage of the opportunities that surround you. Make sure to know about those different opportunities by keeping yourself informed.
Always involve yourself and ask your advisors for help and guidance to your goal. Be resilient with everything that you do. Overall, never doubt yourself or your abilities.”
Jada Watkins, the middle of three children, understands the sacrifices her mother made in raising them alone. Unable to go to college herself, her daughter’s desire to become a doctor must have seemed very nearly like, “an impossible dream” at times. She could, however, provide encouragement to the girl’s willingness to do whatever it would take travel what will be a multi-phased path.
Her academic accomplishments at Homestead Senior High School and volunteer work led to an MDC American Dream Scholarship, followed by the 2020 MDC iCED President Award, and being named a 2021 All-Florida Academic Scholar. With her Associate Degree in biology in the premedical pathway, she will be attending Georgia Southern University.
“I selected Georgia Southern University because I’ve always wanted to go to school in Georgia and explore the educational opportunities available,” she explained. “After researching, I decided that GSU is the right school for me
because I love how this university offers a variety of programs and they are a public research institution, which allows me to build a network and start undergraduate research.”
Her goal of becoming an anesthesiologist is years ahead yet, but there is no question of her resolve. This is reflected in the advice she offers to those in high school. “Be active in school organizations and volunteer
(virtually or in-person if you can safely do so) in your free time. This way you can build your resume and make connections with people which can open new doors and create opportunities that will help students further excel in life.”
These are not idle words from her as part of her impressive time at MDC included being in school and community organizations, such as TRIO Student Support Services, Rotary Club of Miami, Phi Beta Lambda and the Student Government Association.
In all likelihood, both students will look back in the future at the foundation they received at MDC Homestead.
Dr. Oscar Loynaz, President of Miami-Dade College, Homestead Campus, is continuing to lead the staff, faculty, and students at the local institution that, “offers associate in arts degrees, associate in science degrees and vocational and college Credit certificates programs. Homestead Campus is home to hundreds of educational options that include in-demand fields, such as nursing, aviation, education and more.” (https://www.mdc.edu/homestead)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.