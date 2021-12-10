Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Board of County Commissioners have launched the Seniors Who Serve Volunteer Awards Program to honor elderly residents for exceptional community service.
Nominees can volunteer in one or more of the following categories: Education/Mentoring, Health Care, Inter-Generational (strengthening links between elderly and the youth), Arts, Music & Entertainment, and Public Service.
“We are excited to recognize our senior residents who continue to serve and contribute to our community,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Older residents have so much to offer and we are privileged to have such an active and committed senior community."
Nomination submission deadline is January 31, 2022. Seniors can be nominated by county residents, elected officials, a public or non-profit organization, or via self-nomination. To be eligible, nominees must be:
A resident of Miami-Dade County, 60 years or older, and Volunteering in Miami-Dade County.
Nominations must include the “Seniors Who Serve” application along with proof of service in Miami-Dade County within the past calendar year.
“CAHSD’s Elderly and Disability Services Division is proud to facilitate this Awards Program. Members of our CAA Board will serve on the selection committee and make recommendations to the Mayor,” said CAHSD’s Director Sonia Grice.
The Mayor will make the final award selections based on recommendations from CAA’s selection committee.
Applications can be submitted online at www.miamidade.gov/socialservices. For information, call 786-469-4830.
