Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners approved another round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
This $17 million program is intended to help families who are having problems paying their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will provide rental assistance for up to 3 months but not more than $5,000 for total rent.
“I commend the Commissioners on their swift action to approve this second round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “This is a vital program that will help families throughout our County get through the unprecedented hardships resulting from the current health crisis.”
The amount of rental assistance will depend on rent paid, the rent owed, and current household income, which must be no more than 120 percent of the annual Area Median Income (AMI) as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). For a single person, 120 percent of AMI is $76,800.
A link to applications will is available online at https://www.miamidade. gov/global/housing/emergency-rental-assistance-program.page
If you cannot get access to apply online, paper applications will be available. However, residents who want to participate in the program are strongly encouraged to do so online because it is the safer and fastest way to apply. You may contact Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD) by calling 305-723-1815 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.