The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approved the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released this statement after the final budget hearing:
“I’m extremely proud of the budget we created this year – working in close collaboration with the community and Board of County Commissioners – to turn into reality the promises I made when I was elected, and to build a stronger, more resilient, more equitable Miami-Dade.
We worked hard in a challenging fiscal year to produce a balanced budget that maintains critical services and makes key investments in our economic recovery and prosperity – without raising taxes for our residents.
This budget lays the groundwork to rebuild stronger than ever by supporting the families hardest-hit by the pandemic, investing in small businesses, supporting infrastructure projects that will create good-paying jobs and protect the environment, promoting greater public safety for all neighborhoods, funding affordable housing and transit, and more.
This is truly a people-powered budget and I want to thank the thousands of residents and hundreds of community organizations that participated in the months-long public engagement process. Together, we produced a budget for the whole County as we work to move Miami-Dade forward, recover and build our economy, and leave no families behind.”
Miami Dade County Budget Highlights
Some of the Miami Dade budget highlights include a new Office of Neighborhood Safety intended to bring together residents, community stakeholders, and county departments to improve public safety and enhance quality of life. There will be an effort to stop gun violence through prevention, intervention, re-entry, and enforcement through the Peace and Prosperity Plan and Miami-Dade Police Department’s Operation Summer Heat. There will be funding for additional MDPD intelligence analysts, forensic services, and more video cameras and license plate readers in hotspots to solve crimes and reduce gun violence. There will be three new Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units.
Also, through the new Office of Equity and Inclusion, there will be more efforts to encourage equitable small business contracting and procurement, supporting start-up and scale-up businesses through training and coaching, and creating physical and virtual workspace and learning hubs for small businesses countywide.
Early childhood learning is key to long-term economic mobility and the county is investing $3 million for an enhanced pre-school education for low-income children and families. There will be $1 million+ in new economic development funding, including innovative apprenticeship, entrepreneurship, and other programs. There will be an investment in blue-green jobs and critical infrastructure projects to stimulate growth and diversify our economy, including $1.3 million for positions to spearhead septic to sewer conversion.
There will be $260 million in total funding for affordable housing programs to meet the county’s growing needs. The Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program will work to redevelop older distressed public housing sites and generate thousands of new affordable housing units. There will be an effort to expand mobility by creating rail along key corridors which includes $200 million in capital funding to upgrade the South Dade Transitway to Bus Rapid Transit which will be fully convertible to rail and $61 million for the project development and environment studies of six rapid transit corridors in the SMART Plan.
The county has made critical investments in COVID outreach, collaboration and messaging, building a community-wide vaccination campaign including partnerships with faith leaders and businesses – achieving an over 85% vaccination for residents 12+ The county is preparing for future threats by creating a full-time Chief Heat Officer to tackle growing heat risks related to climate change.
Also, there are more recreation opportunities for nearly 1,000 children through the Fit2Play program and countywide “No Wrong Door” policy to ensure that no matter at what point a resident enters government services they can access the resources they need. There is a new Director of Constituent Services who is working to make County government more responsive across all departments. The county began Thrive305, a historic community-wide survey and campaign to give residents a greater voice in local government.
