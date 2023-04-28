Miami-Dade County Office of Neighborhood Safety (ONS) launches the second round of the Safe in the 305 grant program, which encourages residents and community stakeholders to develop and lead initiatives to
enhance safety in their neighborhoods. The program is a component of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s Peace & Prosperity Plan. Applications will be accepted from now until May 26, 2023.
“Miami-Dade County is making significant investments in addressing gun violence through prevention, intervention and reentry focus strategies,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “As we continue to work together to create a safe, inclusive and prosperous Miami-Dade, programs like Safe in the 305, other initiatives in the Peace & Prosperity Plan, and the Miami-Dade County Community Violence Intervention Initiative are crucial in keeping our neighborhoods safe so all residents may thrive.”
The grants will be awarded to projects that address efforts to revitalize neighborhoods, assist justice-involved individuals, support youth development, address mental/emotional wellness, food insecurity, and the digital divide.
Microgrants will be awarded to applicants seeking funding support that range from $500.00 to $1,500.00.
“Safe in the 305 puts community leaders and residents at the forefront of creating safer neighborhoods,” said Annika S. Holder, Director of the Miami-Dade County Office of Neighborhood Safety. “This round of funding will further improve safety by addressing community blight, supporting youth development, and promoting mental wellness.”
Interested parties can view eligibility criteria and access the application online at https://www.miamidade.gov/safeinthe305
“We are thrilled to continue the Safe in the 305 program and support the efforts of residents and the community in making their neighborhood safer,” said Sonia J. Grice, Director of the Community Action and Human Service Department (CAHSD). “Safe in the 305 is another great empowerment tool that helps to strengthen neighborhoods, communities, and our county.”
ONS is offering free application assistance to help applicants successfully apply for the grants on May 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Locally, at:
Florida City Community Resource Center
1600 NW 6th Court, Florida City
www.safeinthe305@miamidade.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.