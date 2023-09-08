Juan Fernandez Barquin, Clerk of the Court and Comptroller for Miami-Dade County, announces Operation Green Light, a driver license reinstatement event to reduce the number of driver license suspensions and provide our community an opportunity to save on collection fees.
“This initiative reduces the burden on our residents who want to do the right thing by paying back their court obligations,” said Fernandez-Barquin. “During this time period, I have authorized my office to waive collection fees which lowers the residents’ obligations and provides them the ability to establish a payment program if necessary, so that driver licenses can be reinstated. The goal of Operation Green Light is to help as many of our residents as we can during this period.”
Typically, a driver license suspension occurs when an individual has unpaid traffic tickets, fails to comply, or appear at a traffic summons, point suspensions, child support delinquencies, and more.
All court-related financial obligations can be addressed during this time.
For more information, log onto: miamidadeclerk.gov
Now through September 17th, 2023
Monday – Friday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In South Dade go to -
South Dade Justice Center
10710 SW 211 ST, Suite 1200. Miami, FL 33189
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.