Following an unprecedented year for the tech industry in South Florida, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is announcing a newly formed Tech Innovation team in partnership with local colleges and universities, to transform the tech boom into real opportunities for Miami-Dade's students, entrepreneurs, and the local economy overall.
“We are not only opening the door to tech and the new economy, we are also stepping in with our own initiatives to connect new industries to local talent and our residents to a world of opportunities, jobs and knowledge,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
“Miami-Dade is a cradle of innovation and entrepreneurship; we are ready to offer much more than a beautiful background for the tech industry, and, instead, become active players in it."
Under the leadership of the Mayor's Tech Innovation Advisor, Francesca de Quesada Covey, Miami-Dade County is launching several initiatives this year, to:
- Support the growth of Miami-Dade’s climate tech sector
- Increase access to household internet for students and families in hard-to-reach low-income communities
- Create a talent pipeline for students and professionals of all ages and backgrounds to find tech jobs Through a partnership between government and academia, Miami-Dade County’s Tech Innovation team is gaining three new members appointed by University of Miami, Miami-Dade College and Florida International University.
Brian Breslin, University of Miami
Brian Breslin is the director of University Miami’s Launch Pad, an entrepreneurial support center, and founder of Refresh Miami, a
networking organization with approximately 13,000 members. Breslin will serve as an executive on loan to Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava's team to support tech companies new to the area and forge connections with colleges and universities, as well was help them fill nearly 10,000 jobs with potential employees through University Miami and other local higher education institutions.
“As a Miami native who has been a longtime advocate of growing the local tech ecosystem, it is a great honor to be able to work hand in hand with Mayor Levine Cava on her efforts to bring even more people into the tech ecosystem,” said Brian Breslin. “I'm looking forward to working with the County to diversify our local economy and strengthen our economic base.”
Dr. Jacek J. Kolasiński, Florida International University
Dr. Kolasiński is the founding director of the Ratcliffe Incubator of Art + Design in the FIU College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts and an associate professor of art at the Art + Art History Department at Florida International University, where he served as the department chair for six years.
Originally from Poland, he received his MFA from Florida International University in Miami and his Ph.D. from the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw,
Poland. Dr. Kolasiński will join Miami-Dade County’s Tech Innovation team to support our work on community engagement.
“This is an exciting moment in South Florida's history as we move forward into a new era of a rapidly changing technological and economic landscape,” said Jacek Kolasiński. “I am thrilled to join Dade County Tech and Innovation Team and looking forward to working with an outstanding group of colleagues in supporting the mayor's endeavors to transform our community.”
Alejandro Gonzalez, Miami–Dade College
Alejandro Gonzalez was recently appointed as Executive Director for Miami-Dade College’s The Idea Center, a groundbreaking hub of innovation. Gonzalez is a business professional with nearly a decade of experience launching and scaling social ventures in the U.S. and Latin America. Miami-Dade College is also appointing Gonzalez to partner with Miami-Dade County’s Tech Innovation team to provide tech entrepreneurs and companies a diverse and equitable talent pipeline with the right mindset to help their businesses grow specifically to advance equity and inclusion initiatives. Gonzalez will also lead initiatives to provide access to internships and mentorship opportunities for Miami-Dade College students, deploying start-ups capital for student-led ventures, and innovating with faculty to embed the entrepreneurial mindset into course curriculum across various disciplines.
“Over 90 percent of our student population at Miami Dade College identify as people of color. It is our responsibility to ensure that there is a seat at the table for them as our community’s entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem
continues to evolve,” said Alejandro Gonzalez. “I am grateful to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and her team for inviting me to roll up my sleeves and work together to create equitable economic opportunities for our homegrown talent.”
