Fans can attend the TAILgate party to cheer on ASD’s three Puppy Bowl draftees and meet other puppies who are available to adopt MIAMI ( January 29, 2020 ) — As Puppy Bowl Sunday approaches, Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (ASD) invites pet lovers to come TAILgate with some adorable, adoptable pups! ASD will hosts a TAILgate party to cheer on its three puppies featured in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI. The celebration will take place this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center located at 3599 NW 79 Avenue in Doral.
Fans can visit the shelter and watch ASD pups Cafecito, Goldie and Comet compete in Puppy Bowl XVI. The TAILgate party will even feature some celebrity appearances – both Goldie and Comet will be in attendance, ready to meet their fans.
But the Puppy Bowl isn’t just about watching pups take part in the cutest competition in sports history—its goal is to raise awareness about the thousands of shelter pets waiting to find loving forever homes. That’s why during the TAILgate, ASD will be celebrating all things puppy! Puppies and adult dogs will be available for adoption, and everyone who adopts a dog on Sunday will go home with some free pet food, while supplies last.
“Not only are our shelter dogs incredibly loving pets, but some of them are elite athletes as well,” said Alex Muñoz, Director of Animal Services. “Our Puppy Bowl draftees bring awareness to the wonderful pets we have waiting to find loving forever homes.”
At 3 p.m., attendees can head to the main lobby for a Puppy Bowl XVI watch party, where teammates Cafecito and Goldie are starting in the big game, representing Team Ruff, and at least one ASD puppy, Cafecito, will be competing for a chance to win the CHEWY “Lombarky” MVP trophy.
“It’s Puppy Bowl Sunday,” said Muñoz. “I can’t think of a better way to spend it than watching the big game on the big screen at our Pet Adoption and Protection Center and, of course, going home with a new pet.”
Every year Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) provides care and refuge for 28,000 to 30,000 unwanted dogs and cats. Every day, Animal Services staff works diligently to find life-long homes for these abandoned animals by facilitating onsite adoptions, hosting off-site adoptions at events and locations throughout the community, and working collaboratively with rescue organizations, volunteers and adoption partners. For more
information call 311 or visit www.miamidade.gov/animals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.