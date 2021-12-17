The Miami-Dade County Animal Services’ Humane Animal Response Team (HART) announced it recently conducted Operation Puppy Love at a residence in SW Miami-Dade, successfully rescuing dozens of neglected puppies.
Investigators seized thirty puppies and one adult dog found housed in deplorable conditions in a garage. The garage had no light source, subjecting the puppies to continual darkness without adequate exchange of air.
The veterinary medical team is currently examining and treating the puppies – which are various breeds including Shiba Inus, Toy Poodles, Goldendoodles,
Labradoodles, Havanese, Pomeranians and Yorkshire Terriers – to ensure they have a clean bill of health and are adoption-ready for the holidays.
The owner of the puppies was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.
"The abuse and neglect these innocent puppies endured is beyond heartbreaking. Miami-Dade County is a community of animal lovers, and we will not tolerate the abuse of our animals,” said Bronwyn Stanford, Animal
Services Director. “These kinds of cases are why the County has strict laws to protect the welfare of our animals, and we’ll work to hold those who commit animal cruelty accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
The puppies will be available for adoption once they have been medically cleared and are deemed ready to go to their fur-ever families.
For more information about programs serving Miami-Dade County’s pets and pet owners at Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department visit
animals.miamidade.gov or call 311.
