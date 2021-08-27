Special weekend event Aug. 27 and 28, with extended hours, giveaways and food trucks aims to get more pets adopted into caring homes while helping reduces the number of shelter pets waiting for loving families.
Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) has announced its participation in the annual NBCUniversal’s Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign from August 23 through September 19, with special extended hours, giveaways and festivities the first weekend of the Clear The Shelter campaign.
Food trucks, DJs and special giveaways for adopters will be part of the festivities on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, when the Pet Adoption and Protection Center will extend it hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The extended hours will give families more time to come and pick their new best furry friends.
During the campaign adoption fees will be waived, adopters will only be responsible for their new pet’s registration fee.
Adopters will receive goody bags and Hill’s Science Diet dog and cat food with their adoption, while supplies last.
“The campaign sheds a national spotlight on the needs of the thousands of pets across the country waiting for caring families and helps motivate our community to adopt, especial at a time when the number of pets in need of caring homes is at its highest of the year,” said Lorna Mejia Lopez, Interim Director of Animal Services. “Now is the perfect time to adopt; with so many pets to choose from, adopter are sure to find their perfect lifelong companion and give a shelter pet a second chance at a forever family.”
Animal Services’ Pet Adoption and Protection Center, located at 3599 NW 79 Avenue, Doral, FL 33122.
Hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; with special extended hours on Friday August 27 and Saturday August 28, when the Center will stay open of adoptions until to 8 p.m. The Center is closed on Sundays.
To ensure adherence to social distancing rules and for the safety and protection of adopters and staff, the number of individuals allowed in the shelter at any one time will be strictly controlled, as will the number of customers allowed in each adoption suite.
Visitors to the Pet Adoption and Protection Center will be required to wear masks or face coverings at all times while on the premises.
This is the seventh year that Animal Services has participated in NBCUniversal Clear the Shelterspet adoption campaign. This is the seventh consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo owned stations present their popular pet adoption campaign to communities nationwide in partnership with affiliate stations and shelters/rescues. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than half a million pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.
This year’s Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities. Those interested in donating to a participating shelter or rescue can visit the Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which will also be accessible via ClearTheShelters.com.
Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the 2021 campaign through partner WeRescue.
The WeRescue app enabls users to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.