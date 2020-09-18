An amendment moves Countywide curfew to 11 p.m.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed an Emergency Order and an Amendment permitting some competitive sports in parks and allowing people to be out an hour longer each night.
Amendment 2 to Emergency Order 27-20 sets the Countywide curfew to 11 p.m., instead of 10 p.m., effective beginning Sept. 14, 2020.
Emergency Order 29-20, which went into effect at 6 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020, restates rules for operations of parks and other recreational spaces, boats, and golf courses.
This order allows parks to stay open until 10 p.m. and permits limited competitive play. While organized inter-team sports and league games will still be prohibited, this new order provides standards for tour boats and other non-fishing charter vessels. It also sets revised maximum occupancy standards for vessels larger than 36 feet.
In addition, it permits operation of outdoor amusement and outdoor recreational facilities, with restrictions.
This order also this cancels Emergency Order 5-20 to allow for operations of
common-use moped, motorized scooter, bicycle or motorized bicycle and micromobility devices in accordance with the New Normal Handbook.
“Allowing people to get out into the fresh air is good for the health of both our residents and our local businesses,” Mayor Gimenez said. “Led by science every step of the way, we have seen dramatic improvements in the health of our residents.”
