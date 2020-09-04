The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA)
announced last week a nearly $100 million investment in Miami-Dade County. Monday morning, the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) officially accepted the federal funds for the Department of Transportation and Public Works’ (DTPW) South Corridor Rapid Transit Project.
In May 2020, President Donald Trump announced the distribution of federal funding for transportation projects throughout the country, including the $99.9 million investment in Miami-Dade Transit’s South Corridor Rapid Transit Project as part of the FTA’s Capital Investment Grant (CIG) Program.
DTPW applied for a Small Starts grant back in August 2019 for the South Dade TransitWay. The application was approved in record time and funding for the South Corridor Rapid Transit Project is now officially being awarded.
Total project cost is approximately $299.9 million, with $99.9 million funding provided through FTA’s CIG Program. The program provides funding for major transit infrastructure projects nationwide. Projects accepted into the program must go through a rigorous evaluation and rating process according to requirements in law to be eligible for consideration to receive program funds. In February 2020, the project received an overall “high” rating from the FTA. In June 2020, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and DTPW executed an agreement for FDOT to provide up to $100 million as 50 percent of the local match for the FTA grant.
At Monday morning’s BCC meeting this week, FTA Deputy Administrator Jane Williams had this to say about investing in Miami-Dade County: “This Capital Investment Grant Agreement with Miami-Dade will support the South Corridor
TransitWay, one of 39 major transit infrastructure projects underway nationwide.”
“The South Corridor TransitWay will have a tremendous impact on the residents of Southern Miami-Dade County by providing faster, more
reliable transit service from Florida City and Homestead to Dadeland and Miami’s Central Business District,” added Williams.
This is the first Federal Capital Investment Grant that Miami-Dade County has received since the Metromover extension in 1993 and the original South Miami-Dade Busway in 1999.
“We are beyond thrilled to be receiving this substantial Capital Investment Grant from the Federal Transit Administration,” said Alice N. Bravo, P.E, DTPW Director. “Public transportation provides a lifeline for many, therefore an investment in public transit is an investment in our community and our people. This funding will help us improve rapid transit solutions and bring much-needed relief to the Southern part of our County and to fund our Rapid Transit vision for the South Corridor of the SMART Plan.”
The $99.9 million grant will be used for the 20-mile South Dade Corridor Bus Rapid Transit Project, which will be constructed by DTPW along the existing Busway from the Dadeland South Metrorail Station to SW 344th Street in Florida City. This project will help to transform the South Dade TransitWay and bring about a new era of public transportation. Residents from Florida City and Homestead will be able to connect seamlessly to Dadeland and downtown Miami allowing for better access to more jobs, schools, healthcare facilities, and other opportunities.
For more on DTPW services, visit miamidade.gov/transit or download the GO Miami-Dade Transit app.
