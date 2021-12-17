The candlelight experience of the Community Posada Night was yet another popular event canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Mexican-American Council (MAC) is looking forward to resuming the special ceremony this year for the 24th time.
"We are excited to bring the Posada back this year and reunite with our family and friends. This event is not only a celebration of the holidays but a celebration of the vibrant cultures that create the fabric of South Dade," said Eddie Garza, MAC CEO.
The event will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, 6:00 p.m., and start outside La Michoacana in downtown Homestead (334 Washington Ave). The partner businesses this year include La Michoacana, Acapulco Records, Jenni's Panaderia Salvadoreña Bakery, Homestead Main Street, and Chef's on the Run.
The Posada, in a tradition that began almost 400 years ago, is the reenactment of the Census pilgrimage to Bethlehem by Mary and Joseph lead a solemn procession along Washington and Krome Avenues.
Attendees of all ages walk along, holding lighted candles and singing traditional Posada songs while the weary couple asks the partner businesses, playing the role of innkeepers, for shelter. They are turned away each time until they arrive for a live Nativity display at Toro Taco Plaza behind Chefs on the Run (10 E Mowry Dr).
The Posada concludes with food, drinks, pinatas, and music at Chefs on the Run. The event is free and open to the public.
