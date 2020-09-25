As summer gives way to fall across the country, while leaf changes here aren’t a reality, a change is coming in how people in Homestead can get access to healthcare.
On Friday September 25 from 11am-1pm, Homestead Soup Kitchen will have a mobile medical unit available for residents, in addition to their meals.
Through Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI), the unit is staffed by a medical provider and behavioral therapist to service homeless, uninsured, or insured individuals with primary care, pediatric, and mental health needs.
And with the stress of COVID-19 weighing heavily on many locals for many reasons, Tiffani Helberg -- CHI’s Vice President of Communications -- said this latter concern is now more prevalent than ever.
“We have especially found with the pandemic, that the need for mental health services is drastically increasing,” said Helberg.
Since July, CHI’s state-of-the-art mobile unit has been visiting numerous public-housing complexes four times per week, the homeless on Fridays, and has serviced over 140 patients to date.
Helberg also noted for some of them, the unit arrived in their area just in time.
“We found that over the last couple of months that we have reached people who haven’t seen a doctor in years, that have chronic conditions left unchecked,” Helberg said. “So we’re very pleased to be able to care for those people, and help them get back on the right track with their behavioral health, as well as their medical health.”
Although this way of getting proper medical services may be new, Helberg explained that the care provided through CHI’s mobile medical unit, Homestead Soup Kitchen, and its director Carolyn Pates is not; it’s a legacy handed down from Pates’ own aunt and CHI founding member Doris Ison.
“She has a lineage that goes back to helping in the community,” said Helberg, “and we’ll continue to follow in her aunt’s footsteps and make sure that everyone has access to high-quality care.”
For more information on CHI, their services, or to schedule an appointment at any of their 11 locations across Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties, please contact 305-252-4820 or 786-272-2100; walk-ins are available also.
Additionally, CHI can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, or at their website: https://chisouthfl.org/.
