In the past few months there have been announcements of Miami-Dade County offering substantial extra funding to Miami-Dade College to boost student enrollment in technology courses. There are different programs available and on August 15, 2022, the following was sent by Dr. Oscar Loynaz, President of Miami-Dade College, Homestead Campus.
“Greetings Homestead Campus family. We are honored to announce the Javier Coto Scholarship, which will cover tuition of ALL Miami-Dade County residents that register for tech courses this Fall semester. The 20 eligible courses from the scholarship provide the foundational skills to start a career in these high paying fields. To make the process easier and faster for students, there is no need to apply for the scholarship. Anyone interested only needs to register and pay for the selected tech course(s) and apply for FAFSA for 2022-23. The tuition of the course(s) will be reimbursed after the drop date of the course(s) and all other forms of financial aid or scholarships are applied.
This is a great opportunity to support the development of talent in AI, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, IoT and App Development.
The scholarship is named after Javier Coto, EnTec faculty who passed away on August 5, 2022. Javier was a dedicated husband and father, full of life, and a life-long learner with a deep commitment to helping his students.”
Reimbursement is provided for students to take multiple eligible tech courses.
“We are all sadden by what has happened,” said Antonio Delgado, Vice President of Innovation and Technology Partnerships Miami Dade College, in speaking of Professor Coto. “Naming this after him is a tribute to him and his family. It’s important to spread the word.” He worked closely with Professor Coto and knew his commitment to helping students achieve academically in order to enter into successful careers.
Professor Coto was a fulltime professor for the past six years who taught both technology and businesses courses. The 41-year-old tragically lost his life August 5, 2022 in a motorcycle accident and is survived by his wife and two children.
According to his obituary, “He graduated from Florida International University (FIU) with a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology (IT). As well as a Master's degree in Information Technology and a Master's degree in Business Administration. He was at the precipice of earning his PhD in Information Systems (DISS) with a concentration in Cybersecurity from Nova Southeastern University (NSU). His dissertation focused on Human Computer Interaction and Cybersecurity, specifically analyzing human brain waves on EEG machine to understand and improve human error in cyberattacks.”
For more information contact entec@mdc.edu or visit www.mdc.edu/entec.
