Congratulations! Continuing its tradition of excellence, Miami Dade College’s (MDC) School for Advanced Studies (SAS) was just ranked the fifth best high school in the United States and the best high school in Florida, according to the 2021 rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.
SAS maintained its position at the top of the annual list. Last year, it was ranked best high school in Florida and the fourth best high school in the nation. A combined effort between MDC and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS), SAS is a part of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools district. Students attending SAS complete their last two years of high school while they obtain an Associate in Arts degree from MDC.
Located at five MDC campuses (Homestead, Kendall, North, West, and Wolfson), SAS takes pride in its diverse student population, nurturing learning environment, and commitment in providing all students with a rich and rigorous liberal arts education with many of its students specializing in STEM.
For more information about the School for Advanced Studies, visit https://sasdreamfactory.org/
