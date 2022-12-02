Miami-Dade College (MDC) is a post-high school option that provide a range of opportunities. In addition to Bachelor degrees, certifications and associate degrees can allow for employment in numerous sustainable fields as either a career or foundation to continue to four-year degrees.
Registration is currently open for Miami-Dade College (MDC) and MDC-Homestead Campus with spring semester classes to begin Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
“In addition to the regular 16-week semester, MDC will offer several miniterms that can be completed in 8 – 14 weeks.” Wednesday, Jan. 4 (16-week, 8-week miniterm), Monday, Jan. 23 (14-week miniterm), Monday, Feb. 6 (12-week miniterm), Monday, Feb. 13 (10-week miniterm), and Monday, Mar. 6 (8-week second miniterm) “Classes are still available in four modalities – In-person, MDC LIVE, blended and online. Significant financial aid and many scholarships are available, including Presidential Scholars, Rising Black Scholars; Fast Track Sharks; Last Mile Scholarship; Welcome Back Scholarship.
To learn more about MDC scholarship opportunities, please visit www.mdc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.”
Of note, MDC-Homestead Campus is now an Honors College campus. This special program can be seen at https://www.mdc.edu/honorscollege
Various degrees and certifications are available in the Miguel B. Fernandez Family School of Global Business, School of Engineering and Technology (EnTec), Eig Watson School of Aviation, Benjamin Leon School of Nursing, School of Education, School of Continuing Education & Professional Development, the Humanities and Social Sciences Department, and the Mathematics and Science Department.
Other specialized programs are: “STEM Wave is designed to enable successive waves of well-prepared science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) majors to complete an associate’s degree in a timely fashion through targeted services, including advisement, tutoring, coaching, mentoring, and more.
The College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) provides assistance to first-time college students who are from agricultural farmworker families to enable them to successfully complete their college freshman year.”
There are also some new certification programs at the Miami locations as described in the press release.
“Instructional Design: Offered through MDC's acclaimed School of Education, this certificate program allows students to gain essential instructional design skills, conduct needs assessments, develop course maps, learn to use industry rapid development software and design evaluation instruments. These are skills necessary to work as instructional designers and technologists, planning and conducting instructional design workshops, seminars and trainings for learning and organizational development.
This program can be completed in just three semesters (five courses). For information, call 305-237-6203, or email cpdsoe@mdc.edu.
Available at MDC Padron Campus in Little Havana.
Educator Preparation Institute (New Cohort): The Educator Preparation Institute (EPI) is an intensive competency-based alternative pathway to teacher certification.
Through an accelerated program, individuals who have earned at least a bachelor's degree in a non-education major can satisfy the requirements to receive a professional teaching certificate from the State of Florida.
The EPI is a seven-course program (21 credits) that can be completed in one year. Classes are offered in blended format -- partially online and partially in person -- at the discretion of the instructor.
For information, https://www.mdc.edu/education/teacher-certification/ educator-preparation-institute-epi/ or contact Anabel Farinas at 305-237-6589, afarina1@mdc.edu.
Classes will take place MDC Padron Campus in Little Havana.
Commercial Driver License (CDL): The School of Continuing Education and Professional Development at MDC North Campus will offer certificates for Truck Driver Heavy Florida Class "B" (150 hours) and Tractor Trailer Truck Driver (320 hours).
According to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FLDEO), the demand for drivers in this field is expected to grow significantly through the year 2029. This growth is reflective of the need for skilled and licensed drivers within the Transportation, Distribution and Logistics industries.
Available at MDC North Campus. For information, visit www.mdc.edu/ce or call 305-237-1019, email nced@mdc.edu.
College Credit Certificate in Geographic Information Systems (GIS): MDC's School of Engineering and Technology (EnTec) is launching a new certificate in Geographic Information Systems (GIS).
GIS is a powerful information technology that links all kinds of data to locations. GIS covers mapping creation, analysis and management, improving communication, efficiency and decision-making by visualizing information.
Available at MDC Wolfson Campus. For more information, please call EnTEC at 305-237-7774, email entec@mdc.edu.
To register or for more information about all MDC campuses and programs of study, visit www.mdc.edu/enroll or call 237-8888.
