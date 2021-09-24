The fall semester at Miami-Dade College (MDC), Homestead is in full swing, and an exciting opportunity is open for what could be up to fifty new students looking to the Fall 2022 semester.
The MDC Honors College, established twenty years ago, has expanded from four campuses to five. In speaking with Dr. Eric W. Hoffman, Dean of The Honors College, this is the first expansion in more than a decade.
Unlike many traditional scholarships, the Honors College encompasses far more than the significant financial benefits as Dr. Hoffman indicated. The Honors College Fellow Award does provide free tuition and fees in addition to a stipend for books or other expenses. The monetary value is enhanced because, “Students are also availed with one-on-one advising and mentoring, elevated honors courses, enrichment colloquiums, protocol training, civic engagement activities, and travel opportunities to gain exposure to new ideas and cultures.”
Applications are now open with the Priority Consideration Deadline of January 14, 2022 and March 9, 2022 as the Final Deadline. Although only new students to MDC may apply, eligibility extends to public, charter, and private schools. The structure of the program is for students to complete any of seventy-nine Associate in Arts (AA) degrees. Students remain at the campus where they are entered into the program, but can take classes from other campuses if needed.
All students are placed into a class cohort where they share experiences as described on the MDC website. “Excelling in your higher education isn’t only about the grades you make; it’s about making the grade in the test that is life. Our students are challenged to go into the community at large to make change. From bi-weekly colloquia and service-learning opportunities to national and global seminars, every aspect of The Honors College experience inspires students to be well-rounded citizens of the world.”
Most students continue with MDC or at another institution after completion of the program. “Thanks to the stackable nature of the Program’s scholarships, a good number of students graduate with funds that can be used as they continue their educational journeys.”
Dr. Hoffman, who was Director of The Honors Program at Flagler College before he joined MDC-Homestead two years ago, explained fifty students will be selected for Fall 2022 and in the following year, the number will be raised to seventy-five.
The recent Press Release included another potential benefit to MDC-Homestead. “Bringing The Honors College to our campus will provide new opportunities to all our students, not just those in the program,” said Dr. Oscar Loynaz, President of Homestead Campus. “In addition to offering Honors Extended courses, we have also applied for a grant that, if awarded, will allow for Honors College students to serve as STEM tutors on campus.”
For information contact Dr. Cynthia Okoe at (305) 237-2861; cokoe@mdc.edu or www.mdc.edu/honorscollege/about/homestead.aspx, or go to https://www.mdc.edu/honorscollege
