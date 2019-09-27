On 24 September, National Voter Registration Day, the Homestead Campus of Miami Dade College made sure that there were easy opportunities for students to register to vote in upcoming elections. In fact, according to Ms. Linda Levin Campus Coordinator of the College’s Institute for Civic Engagement and Democracy, all of September has been “Voter Registration Month”.
By partnering with three non-partisan voter registration organizations, students have been provided opportunities several times each week not only to register but to learn more about the election process and to receive specific information on Homestead’s and other Miami Dade municipalities’ upcoming elections. Ms. Levin stated that “the goal was to have all eligible students election-ready through awareness and registration.”
One of the organizations, Engage Miami, provided an employee while the Campus Vote Project and the Campus Election Engagement Project provided funding for two Democracy Fellows to man the Election Information and Registration table set up in the Student Life Center. One of the Fellows, Freshman Tyler Kasmir of Homestead said,
“I took this on to try to help my generation to get out and vote.”
Daniel Gonzalez a first-year student from Homestead, while filling out his registration paperwork stated “I had planned to get registered to vote this month. Being able to sign up on campus and avoiding the long lines at the DMV was a real plus. Now I have to do my research on the Homestead races.” Daniel joined over 190 other Homestead campus students who have registered this month.
