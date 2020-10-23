The phrase of, “You can talk the talk, but can you walk the walk?,” came to mind Saturday, October 17, 2020 as almost sixty Miami-Dade College (MDC) students and members of the Mexican-American Council (MAC) gathered at the South Dade Labor Camp in Homestead.
The story began seven years ago though with only two students and the vision of Dr. Dadilia Garces for Project S.E.E.D (Serving Everyone Embracing Diversity). The intent was to utilize the Physician Assistant Program students at the core of an annual health fair to be held at the residence complex for migrant farm workers and their families.
“We saw the need, but wanted to ensure they could also receive follow-on care. I worked with different resources within the community,” Garces explained. The event did grow each year to include partners such as Baptist Hospital Homestead, the University of Miami, Community Health of South Florida, Inc., Colgate, and Walgreens.
Like for so many organizations, the impact of COVID-19 could not allow the usual health fair to be held. Never one to back away from a challenge, Garces adapted their approach. Masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, soap, sunscreen, and information about MAC’s Family Empowerment Program were placed into 300 bags and the students were divided into pairs to walk to each home, deliver the bag, and speak with the families.
Garces had encouraged the Physician Assistant Classes of 2021 and 2022 to take the lead for organizing the event and they did so with enthusiasm. Jessica Adam, External Chair for the Class of 2021, actually volunteered for the project the year before she entered the 27-month long PA program, so this was her third year to be at the complex. “I have seen what a PA can do for people and I want to be part of that. One of the things is the flexibility of being able to go from the field into other levels. You can work all the way up through getting a PhD.” Her plan for now is to go to work immediately after graduation and continue with her education as well.
Erica Negro, External Chair for the Class of 2022, said they all joined together to assemble the 300 bags. She explained the PA program is primarily classroom the first year and clinical the second.
“Wear your masks; we need to lead by example,” Garces said in final instructions. “You have been working hard in class and taking your exams. This has been your project this year and you are the future.”
Eddie Garza, Chief Executive Officer for MAC, was there with a couple off tents to shield the sun and water among other support for the teams. “This program began with love and caring to bring a service to people who are off-the-map. As you can see, 312th Street ends right here.”
Florida State Representative Kionne McGhee thanked everyone for their contribution. “Many of us were born here,” he said. “Politics aside, you don’t know what it means to someone for you to be here, to knock on their door and hand them that bag.” In a brief conversation later with Garces and Garza, he voiced a common theme. “That’s why I always say politicians should get out of the way. They should adequately fund the programs for people who are doing the work and helping.”
The students had their maps and bags ready. They organized the morning to allow for each pair to visit ten houses as they assuredly, “walked the walk” to provide a service to the community. And although many in the class of 2021 are likely to be out of college working in their new professions next year, the Class of 2022 is already looking ahead to playing their important role in the October 2021 S.E.E.D Annual Health Fair.
