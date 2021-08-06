The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners welcome four new professional firefighters to Monroe County Fire Rescue. Three are graduates of Monroe County’s Hot Shot program, Morgan Anderson, Alexis Reyes, and Nicolas Rangel, and the fourth, Ignacio Vargas, was a Tavernier Volunteer Firefighter.
Meet for four new hires:
• Alexis Reyes is originally from Key Largo. She has a Bachelor of Science from Florida International University and helps children with disabilities when she is not exercising.
• Nicolas Rangel is the brother of a Monroe County Fire Rescue firefighter and lives in Key Largo. He recently completed the paramedic program at Barry University and is an avid fisherman, hunter, and mechanic.
• Morgan Anderson has a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Florida and enjoys water sports like snorkeling and kayaking.
• Ignacio Vargas was born in Bolivia but grew up in Miami. He is a paramedic and working on his Associate in Fire Science at Miami Dade College. He has volunteered in Tavernier since 2018 and spends his free time with animals, working outside, and BMX biking.
“The three Hot Shot graduates were outstanding students always eager to learn something new and willing to help with any assignments or projects that came through the training division,” said Training Chief Charlie Mather. “I am proud to have them working with us at Monroe County Fire Rescue.”
There is a waitlist for the upcoming Hot Shot program in September, but to learn more, visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/hotshots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.