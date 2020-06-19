A statement from Florida City Mayor Otis T. Wallace:
In Phase I of our Advanced Surveillance system we installed approximately thirty (30) cameras in high crime areas and in our business districts.
That program has been hugely successful. It gives us the capability to see many crimes as they are being committed. It records both the actions of potential criminals and the actions of police officers when they arrive at those scenes. The system also includes license plate readers that can pick up all ownership information as criminals flee the area. This system is fully implemented and working well.
In the upcoming City budget which is being prepared at this time, the Mayor is proposing body cameras for all police officers. According to Mayor Wallace “a picture or video is worth a thousand words. The body camera would not only protect our citizens but would also protect our police officers against unfounded attacks.
Recent events around the country clearly indicate that it is hard to deny that which your own eyes can see.”
The body camera program hopefully will bring clarity in the interaction of our police department with our citizens.
