Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace has submitted the annual budget for fiscal year 2022/2023.
The budget is for $50,959,000 and City property owners will see a 4 percent reduction in their property taxes.
The budget for the General Fund is $20,158,000. The budget for water and sewer is $6,615,000. The budget for grants is $24,186,000.
“A significant thing about this budget is that we are lowering the millage rate by four percent,” said Wallace. “We can lower the millage rate because property values have increased and we are actually receiving more money. Florida City had a great year, so we are giving tax payers a break.”
Florida City brought in more money through property taxes, but it also faced increased costs and inflation, just like individuals and families did.
“The City faced inflation increases of eight or nine percent. Health insurance went up, fuel costs went up, employees costs increased, and solid waste costs have gone up. Just like household costs went up for everyone, the City faced increased costs,” said Wallace. “Our costs did not go down but property values went up so we were able to bring in more revenue to cover the four percent drop in taxes.”
The Florida City Commission agreed to a not to exceed millage rate of 6.9299. This is a reduction from the current millage rate of 7.2946.
The not to exceed millage rate is the cap for this year’s property tax rate. The Commission can lower the millage rate if it wants to. This millage rate is for the 2022/2023 fiscal year which begins October 1. Budget hearings will take place on September 13 at 8:00 p.m. and September 27 at 8:00 p.m. During the meetings, residents can voice their opinions and feelings about the budget. City Commission members will have a chance to discuss the budget.
