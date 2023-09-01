Mayor Steve Losner announced he has officially qualified for the 2023 election “to continue bringing results-driven leadership to Homestead and deliver on his promises to residents.
As a fourth-generation Homestead resident, Mayor Losner feels he best understands the needs of his community.
The Mayor was elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2021.
In a press release, Mayor Losner states that he has worked to improve public safety and create good-paying jobs while putting the needs of local families above developers.
"Over the past four years, it has been both a privilege and responsibility to serve as the Mayor of Homestead, yet I know that our work is only just beginning,” said Mayor Losner. “I look forward to earning our community’s support once again as we continue to fight against out-of-control development, push for stronger economic growth, and invest in improved public safety, parks, and roads.”
In the release, Mayor Losner states he has worked hard to make Homestead a safer, more prosperous place to live,work, and raise a family.
The released mentions that from 2001 to 2007, he proudly served as Vice-Mayor of Homestead, advocating for cleaner streets, measured development, neighborhood improvements, and higher quality of life for Homestead residents – but after leaving office, Losner saw leaders prioritizing the needs of developers over public safety and families. Worried about Homestead’s path forward, he decided to run for Mayor to deliver change for his city and its residents.
"Homestead residents deserve a leader who listens and takes action to tackle the challenges our city and our residents have faced over the last four years,” says Mayor Losner. ”I am committed to being that leader by building on the progress we’ve made with a continued focus on jobs, infrastructure, and amenities befitting a community the size of Homestead.”
Mayor Losner holds a J.D. from Mercer University and lives in Homestead with his wife, Lori. They have three adult children, all of whom live in Homestead.
