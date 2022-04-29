Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivered the keynote speech at a United Nations convening on climate resiliency and adaptation.
As the leader of a preeminent coastal community, Mayor Levine Cava highlighted the initiatives her administration is taking to create a community that is prepared for high temperatures and rising sea levels, the need for more innovation and investment in mitigation strategies, and housing and infrastructure needs.
“Our seas are rising, and extreme weather events are becoming the new normal. The cost of inaction is too great, and it is only growing. In order to curb this crisis, we must work collaboratively and creatively. Our plan moving forward will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and guarantees that our communities have clean air to breathe, fresh water to drink, and a healthy ecosystem in which to thrive. This ‘all-in’ strategy will ensure that no community is left behind as we work to solve these challenges and develop a new green economy that builds sustainably and resiliently far into the future.”
Mayor Levine Cava participated in several other United Nations events this week, to exchange information and best practices on how to respond to and mitigate the climate crisis and address housing solutions.
On Thursday, April 28, she testifed before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, to share the programs and policies being enacted in Miami-Dade, which can be replicated in other communities across the country.
