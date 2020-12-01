Mayor Levine Cava issued a statement Monday evening - "Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19, after learning that my husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed to the virus by one of his patients last Wednesday; he also tested positive today. Rob and I are quarantining safely at home. We both remain in good spirits and are fortunate to have only mild symptoms at this time. I was exposed over the Thanksgiving holiday and have had no in-person contact with any other County employees. My thoughts are with all the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, police, and fire rescue workers across our community who continue to serve and protect Miami-Dade residents despite great personal risk to themselves and their loved ones.
Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines. These essential workers are truly the heroes and heroines who sacrifice to keep our community safe, and I’m more grateful than ever for their bravery."
If you believe you have been exposed to coronavirus, please seek testing at one of the County’s free testing sites.
For more information and resources about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the County Coronavirus (COVID-19) site.
